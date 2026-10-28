Texas teen who survived two brain surgeries gives back to others at cancer fundraiser

A Texas teen hit with a medical emergency and a life-changing diagnosis is now giving back to other kids fighting for their lives.

Heading to the driving range and picking up his golf club is an integral part of 17-year-old Avery Lilly's life.

"Golf is very important in my life. At the end of every day, the end of school, I just get to go play golf with my golf team," Avery Lilly said.

Continuing to perfect his craft is something that almost didn't happen.

CBS News Texas

"It originally started in seventh grade. I joined football, and I started having these really bad headaches," Avery Lilly said. "I was vomiting all the time and lost 30 pounds in two months."

Avery's mom, LaSonya, took him to the hospital three years ago and got devastating news.

"He checked him out, looked him over, and from there sent us over to the hospital, and the rest was from there, where they discovered the tumor," LaSonya Lilly said.

"When I heard that, I honestly didn't want to believe it. Like, I thought I was in a dream or something," Avery Lilly said.

Avery survived a brain surgery at Children's Health in Dallas, but then got more bad news.

"After my first brain surgery, I started chemotherapy, and halfway through, we found out that the tumor had doubled in size, so we have had the second brain surgery," Avery Lilly said.

"We think they're good, they're healthy, and all of a sudden, devastation hits. I would tell one and just keep them close and love on them as much as you can," LaSonya Lilly said.

In May, Avery rang the bell and got to celebrate the end of his cancer treatments. Now he's giving back through the sport he loves.

Supporters will pick up their golf clubs and hit the tee for a fundraiser at Topgolf The Colony on Friday, Nov. 6.

Avery will serve as a patient ambassador at Children's Health Swing Fore Miracles presented by Neighborhood Credit Union. Proceeds go back to help other kids battling the disease.

"Since I beat cancer, I would say I've had a lot more courage, courage to try new things, and honestly just be the best that I can be," Avery Lilly said.

Avery continues being the best he can be while showing other kids battling cancer that a little courage and support from doctors can lead to a real hole-in-one in life.