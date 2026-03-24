Texas tax preparer pleads guilty in false federal tax return scheme tied to millions in IRS losses, DOJ says

A Texas tax preparer has pleaded guilty to filing false federal tax returns for clients as part of a broader scheme that cost the U.S. government millions of dollars, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Subhala Suresh admitted that from January 2019 through October 2022, she prepared returns that included fabricated expenses to reduce clients' tax liability, resulting in refunds they were not entitled to receive.

Authorities said her actions caused a tax loss to the U.S. between $250,000 and $550,000.

Suresh pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and assisting in the filing of a false tax return. She faces up to three years in prison, along with possible supervised release, restitution and financial penalties, the DOJ said.

A federal judge will determine her sentence at a later date.

Scheme tied to multiple guilty pleas and millions in losses

Prosecutors said Suresh's plea is connected to a larger scheme involving three other Texas tax preparers who have also pleaded guilty.

Mathews Chacko admitted to conspiracy to defraud the United States, with losses tied to the scheme totaling more than $3.5 million but less than $9.5 million.

Anish Pillai pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return and admitted causing between $1.5 million and $3.5 million in losses.

Mou Kundu also pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return and admitted to causing between $250,000 and $550,000 in losses.

All four defendants are awaiting sentencing.

The case is being investigated by IRS Criminal Investigation, officials said.