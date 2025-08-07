Texas-based U.S. Army soldier charged with espionage after trying to leak tank secrets to Russia, prosecutors say

A Texas-based U.S. Army soldier with top-secret clearance has been arrested for allegedly trying to pass national defense secrets to Russia, including sensitive data on the M1A2 Abrams tank and what appeared to be a secret tank part.

Taylor Adam Lee, a 22-year-old active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Bliss, was taken into custody Wednesday in El Paso.

Charges include espionage attempt

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas, Lee is accused of attempting to transmit national defense information to Russia's Ministry of Defense and to export controlled technical data without a license.

Timeline of alleged contact

Prosecutors say Lee tried to establish contact with Russian officials between May and August, sending export-controlled data on the M1A2 Abrams tank online in June.

At that time, according to federal investigators, Lee said: "The USA is not happy with me for trying to expose their weaknesses," adding, "At this point, I'd even volunteer to assist the Russian Federation when I'm there in any way."

Investigators: SD card handed over in July

In July, Lee met with someone he believed was a representative of the Russian government and handed over an SD card containing sensitive documents. During the meeting, he repeatedly emphasized that the information was likely classified, according to prosecutors.

"Mission accomplished" message sent, prosecutors say

On July 31, Lee delivered what appeared to be a classified tank component to a storage unit, messaging "Mission accomplished," prosecutors say.

The SD card contained technical data on the M1A2 Abrams and another armored vehicle, combat operations information, and documents marked Controlled Unclassified Information, according to prosecutors.

Officials respond to arrest

"Our enemies, both foreign and domestic, should be aware that we diligently investigate and aggressively prosecute these cases," said U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas.

"Lee allegedly violated his duty to protect the United States in favor of providing national defense information to the Russian government," said Steven J. Jensen, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Washington Field Office. "The FBI is steadfast in our commitment to protect U.S. national security and bring to justice those who seek to undermine it."

"This arrest is an alarming reminder of the serious threat facing our U.S. Army," said Brig. Gen. Sean F. Stinchon, commanding general of Army Counterintelligence Command. Stinchon said soldiers "who violate their oath and become insider threats will absolutely be caught and brought to justice."

Investigation led by multiple agencies

The prosecution is led by the FBI Washington Field Office, Army Counterintelligence Command, and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas.