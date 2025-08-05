Texas bans soda and candy purchases with SNAP benefits beginning April 2026, Gov. Abbott says

Texans participating in a federal program that helps low-income individuals and families buy food will no longer be allowed to purchase sweetened drinks and candy, effective April 1, 2026, Gov. Greg Abbott announced this week.

Earlier this year, Abbott submitted a request to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service, seeking a waiver to prohibit such purchases using SNAP — the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — benefits. On Tuesday, Abbott said the waiver had been approved.

SNAP serves millions across the state

SNAP serves about 3.5 million low-income Texans.

Those who qualify for SNAP receive a special card — similar to a debit card — to use at grocery stores for fruits, vegetables, meats, cereals, milk, plants, and garden seeds. The goal, according to federal officials, is to ensure everyone can access nutritious food, even during tough financial times.

Governor says change promotes health

"By restricting unhealthy foods from being purchased with SNAP benefits, Texas can help ensure the health and well-being of Texans," Abbott said in a statement. "The new SNAP guidelines will ensure taxpayer dollars are used to purchase foods that provide real nutritional value."

About 80 cents of every dollar in SNAP benefits is used to purchase staples like meat, bread, milk, cereal, and rice. The rest goes to salty snacks, candy, and sweetened beverages, according to the Brookings Institution.

New rules target candy and sweetened drinks

According to the waiver, SNAP recipients will no longer be able to buy candy, drinks with artificial sweeteners, and drinks with 5 grams or more of added sugar.

Abbott thanked U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins and the Trump administration for approving the waiver.

"Working together, we will build a stronger, healthier Texas," Abbott said.

Retailers to receive guidance on enforcement

According to the governor's office, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will be educating retailers on SNAP-eligible foods and enforcement.