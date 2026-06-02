Jane Nelson to step down as Texas Secretary of State, triggering search for replacement

Texas will soon have a new secretary of state.

On Tuesday, Jane Nelson – who has served in the office since 2023 – announced she will step down on July 17.

Gov. Greg Abbott, who praised her decades of public service, will appoint her replacement, with the Senate responsible for final confirmation.

Before Abbott appointed her in January 2023 to be secretary of state, the 74‑year‑old Nelson served 30 years in the Texas Senate, representing parts of Tarrant and Denton counties and becoming the longest‑serving Republican in Senate history and the first woman to chair the Senate Finance Committee.

"Secretary Jane Nelson has been a true champion for the people of Texas and an extraordinary Secretary of State," Abbott said. "I am deeply grateful for her long and loyal service and outstanding leadership. She has represented our state with grace and honor across the globe, and Texas is better because of it. Cecilia and I wish her all the best in the next chapter of her distinguished career."

Election oversight and integrity efforts

During her time in office, Nelson oversaw seven statewide elections, with 27 million ballots cast, and distributed millions in grants to strengthen election integrity.

Nelson also led the agency during a record 3 million‑plus active business filers, launched the Texas Express expedited filing system, and modernized business‑filing technology.

"Texas has no equal when it comes to having the nation's most hospitable business climate, and we have worked to ensure that our business filings section moves at the speed of business," Nelson said.

Agency upgrades and global outreach

She secured funding to renovate the Rudder Building, modernized the Texas Register, digitized millions of documents, and began a full website overhaul.

Nelson also participated in more than 200 engagements with international dignitaries and joined six trade missions across Asia, Europe, and Canada.

"Representing Texas on the world stage has been a tremendous honor, and it has been incredibly special to Texas' continued rise in prominence as the nation's premier state for doing business," Nelson said.

"Texas is thriving, and the world is taking notice."