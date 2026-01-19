Young Texas Roadhouse cook rescues couple from car wreck, receives scholarship to become EMT

Juan Mendoza, 19, was driving with his girlfriend on a rainy Wednesday afternoon in southern Texas when he noticed a car spinning out and stopped in the middle of the highway after a collision. Without thinking twice, he jumped into action.

"My first thought is that they could have kids, and I have little brothers," Menodoza said. "And that thought came into me, rushing, and I'm like, I'm going to get them out."

Juan O'Matta, who turns 80 this month, was driving home from a doctor's appointment with his wife Adriana when their car was struck and sent spinning into the middle of the road.

"Nobody stopped," O'Matta said of Mendoza's action. "He was the only one who stopped."

"He was there at the right moment that we needed him, so that's why I say he was my angel," said Adriana.

Videos of the accident show Mendoza, a cook at a Texas Roadhouse near the border of Mexico, running into the middle of the road and moving debris away to help pull the O'Mattas from their smoking car.

Despite his heroic efforts, the couple never got his name.

The O'Mattas wanted to find a way to thank the young man who saved their lives, and that's when CBS News contributor David Begnaud stepped in to help. He brought them together for an emotional reunion filled with tears and thanks at the Texas Roadhouse where Mendoza works.

Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez shakes Juan Mendoza's hand at the Texas Roadhouse where he works. CBS News

Justin Back, who is president of Acadian Ambulance Service, one of the largest privately owned ambulance companies in the U.S., was there as well to offer Mendoza an opportunity to become an Emergency Medical Services worker.

"We're always looking for people, good people, who want to help others," Back said. "But that takes a big heart. It also takes a lot of intelligence and a lot of courage to do it, a lot of toughness, and that's a rare combination."

Back offered Mendoza a scholarship to EMT school, as well as a conditional job offer upon his completion.

And that still wasn't all for Mendoza.

Mayor Adrian Gonzalez of Weslaco, Texas, surprised him with an official proclamation of "Juan Mendoza Day."

"Thank you for everything that you did," Gonzalez told Mendoza. "Thank you for being their guardian angel."

Mendoza ultimately attributes his character to his parents.

"They teach me to be humble and to help anybody," he said, and the O'Mattas "needed help."

