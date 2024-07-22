Here's what Ted Cruz and Texas Republicans say about Biden dropping out of presidential race

HOUSTON – Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz spoke in Houston Monday morning, taking aim at the Democratic Party after President Joe Biden announced he is dropping out of the presidential race.

Sen. Cruz claimed that Democrats knew Biden's health was diminishing before he ended his campaign.

"Understand, Joe Biden's mental diminishment did not happen overnight," he said. "It did not happen yesterday, it did not happen the day of the debate. It has been evident for a long, long time that Biden's mental capacities are severely diminished."

He said it was the presidential debate last month was the tipping point that solidified Mr. Biden's decision to drop out of the race.

"Had the debate not occurred, none of this would be happening right now," Cruz said.

Days after the debate, Biden acknowledged he had a weak performance, but said he was up to the job and believed he would beat former President Donald Trump.

"If he's not mentally competent to be a candidate for president, how is he still serving as president?" Cruz said. "Do we hope the bad guys take a vacation?"

In regard to Vice President Kamala Harris, Cruz said that she's also to blame for the "Joe Biden record" and she "bears direct responsibility of the chaos at our southern border."

"I have every confidence...[Harris] will do as lousy a job as president as she has vice president," Cruz said.

Texas Republicans take to social media

Several members of Congress had been calling on the president to drop out of the race, including Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne, who said he is unfit for office.

Congressman Michael Burgess called the president "courageous" for dropping out of the race.

Asked on social media, Congressman Pat Fallon said that if Mr. Biden isn't fit to run for reelection, he also shouldn't be fit to serve the remainder of his presidency.

"If Biden doesn't think he's capable of serving as Commander in Chief for another 4 years, what reason do we have to believe he can do the job for the next 4 months?"

Congressman Roger Williams said Americans are "fed up."

After Mr. Biden announced he is dropping out of the race, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that a change in the Oval Office is essential "immediately."

"If Biden is unfit to run FOR the presidency, he is unfit to run THE presidency," the governor said on social media. "American security is at risk both at home and abroad. A change in the oval office is essential – immediately – to ensure the safety of Americans and the security of our country."

On the other side of the aisle, several Texas Democrats have praised Biden for stepping aside and have endorsed Harris as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential elections.