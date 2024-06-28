Some democrats alarmed by debate performance, President Biden insists he's staying in the race

The Biden campaign says fallout from Thursday's debate has calmed down

The Biden campaign says fallout from Thursday's debate has calmed down

NORTH TEXAS — On Friday, President Joe Biden acknowledged he had a weak debate performance last night, but said he's up to the job and believes he will beat former President Donald Trump.

The President made his comments at an event in North Carolina hours after some Democrats who watched the debate, told reporters he should back out of his re-election bid.

A person close to the Biden-Harris re-election team told CBS News Texas Friday afternoon that the initial uproar heard last night from Democrats calling for the President to step aside has calmed down.

The same person said the campaign announced major donors are sticking with the President and that fundraising after the debate kicked up last night.

During the debate, President Biden sounded hoarse because his campaign said he had a cold, and there were times he stumbled and lost his train of thought.

The person close to the Biden-Harris campaign called it a missed opportunity but pointed to the President saying he is committed to staying in the race and won't back out.

In an interview with CBS News Texas Friday, former State Representative Lorraine Birabil, D-Dallas said, "I'm actually not concerned about it. This is a person who brought us out of the devastation of the pandemic, this is a person who is actively and making an impact on reducing inflation. At the end of the day, what we can't have, and I think most voters agree, is we can't have another four years of President Trump."

Republican Michael Williams, a former Texas Education Agency Commissioner and former Texas Railroad Commissioner said, "The question is can he go forward, does he have the mental capacity going forward for the next seven months of this term and for four more years? Does he have the physical ability to be President of the United States and I think voters clearly saw that he does not."

If President Biden were to change his mind and step aside this summer before the Democratic National Convention in August, Democratic leaders in Congress, Democratic Governors, and the Democratic National Committee would then consider candidates who would want to run for President instead.

The nomination would not automatically be given to Vice President Kamala Harris.

