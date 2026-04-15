Civil rights groups renew calls to remove Texas Ranger statue at Globe Life Field

On a day Major League Baseball celebrates inclusiveness, several North Texas civil rights groups gathered outside Globe Life Field to again urge the Texas Rangers to remove a controversial statue displayed inside the ballpark.

The push comes on Jackie Robinson Day, when MLB honors the legacy of its first Black player. The Rangers are on the road in Oakland, but activists said the timing was intentional.

The 12‑foot statue - depicting a Texas Ranger law enforcement officer - was relocated earlier this year from Dallas Love Field, where it stood for six decades. Critics say the figure represents a painful history of segregation and racial injustice.

Concerns over historical ties

Yolonda Trigg with the South Dalworth Historical Society said the issue isn't about erasing history but about what the team chooses to elevate.

"While history should always be preserved, the symbols we choose to display in prominent public places must reflect the values that bring people together," Trigg said.

Activists argue the statue's inspiration was Ranger Jay Banks, who enforced segregation in Texas public schools and appeared in a widely circulated photograph standing in front of a Black man hanging in effigy.

Activists cite offensive symbolism

Imam Khalid Shaheed of the Dallas Muslim Peace Society called the statue "a symbol of hate and backwardness."

"This man tried to forbid the rights of Black students here in North Texas," Shaheed said. "That's offensive."

The groups are asking the Rangers to replace the statue with one honoring Jackie Robinson. Team ownership has not publicly addressed the renewed criticism.

What's next

CBS News Texas did not receive a response from the Rangers regarding Wednesday's statements. Activists say if the team remains silent, they will consider additional actions.