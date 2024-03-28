Texas Rangers Opening Day forecast: Sunny, breezy, temps in the low 70s

NORTH TEXAS – Happy Opening Day!

Look at this spectacular forecast for the game tonight – lots of sunshine, breezy southerly winds and temperatures in the low 70s, you can't beat it.

Just like you can't beat the World Series Champion Rangers!!!

It is a bit chilly this morning with temperatures in the 40s and wind chills in the upper 30s, yes upper 30s.

So send the kids with a jacket this morning, but they won't need it as they are heading home.

Get ready to hold on to your hats and your trash cans! Southerly winds increase overnight and really ramp up midday tomorrow, we are talking gusts to 40 mph!

Good luck if it is trash day, I just realized it is my trash day. Hopefully, we don't find the cans tipped over in our neighbor's yard.

Those southerly winds are heating up our temperatures. Friday is a touch warmer in the morning, we start off in the mid-50s and climb into the upper 70s.

Clouds will be on the increase heading into the weekend but no rain is in the forecast.

It's looking egg-cellent for Sunday morning, with temperatures in the mid-60s.

The start of April brings, of course, more rain and storms.

Spotty showers are possible during the day Monday with rain and storm chances increasing by the evening into the overnight hours.

Check out that temperature drop on Tuesday, highs are back to the upper 60s!

