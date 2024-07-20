Texas Rangers celebrate Adrian Beltré's induction into National Baseball Hall of Fame

NORTH TEXAS – After an All-Star week, the Texas Rangers are jumping right into a Hall of Fame weekend.

A plane full of former players, team staff, friends, family, and fans arrived in New York on Friday to celebrate the induction of Adrian Beltré into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Elvis Andrus, Ian Kinsler, David Murphy, and Colby Lewis were among Beltré's former teammates who made the trip.

Ivan Rodriguez was also with the Rangers contingent. Beltré will join Rodriguez and Nolan Ryan as the only players in the Hall of Fame to be depicted on their plaques wearing a Texas Rangers hat.

Andrus, who played next to Beltré for all eight of his seasons with the Rangers, told CBS News Texas he was so committed to being at the event that even if he had been playing for a team this season, he wouldn't have missed it.

"I told my agent, I told Scott, because we have the same agent, 'Scott, if I end up signing and playing, that's in the contract,'" he said.

The induction class for 2024 also includes Rockies first baseman Todd Helton and Twins catcher Joe Mauer.

The official induction ceremony is Sunday at 12:30 p.m. CDT at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y.