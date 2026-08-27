Public schools in bind over new Texas law allowing students to leave class for Bible study

A new state law that requires public schools to allow students to leave class for religious instruction has already created challenges for districts as they try to avoid appearing to endorse any religion.

Under SB 1049, which passed last year, school districts must allow students to leave campus during the school day for up to five hours of religious instruction each week. An Ohio-based Christian nonprofit called LifeWise runs hundreds of programs across the country, and is helping start up dozens of chapters in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

But according to emails obtained by the I-Team, implementing the programs in some districts has been met with resistance or reluctance.

Districts rankled by LifeWise rollout

On a Friday in May, a LifeWise program director notified a Denton ISD middle school that Bible classes would begin the following Monday. The district's general counsel quickly responded in an email saying the plan would "significantly disrupt" classes. He pointed out that the LifeWise schedule did not match the school's bell schedule, which meant students would be pulled out during the middle of first period. The district asked families to work with the principal to come up with a workable solution.

In McKinney, the district said it had no idea LifeWise was advertising its program until the I-Team asked about a social media post in which LifeWise celebrated the hiring of its "McKinney ISD program director." In an email, a deputy superintendent told the chapter its post "misrepresented" the district's partnerships and offerings, and asked it to immediately remove any reference to McKinney ISD.

A similar scenario played out in Plano ISD after a parent emailed the district raising concerns about how school resources were being used to facilitate LifeWise classes. Days later, an administrator emailed the LifeWise chapter to say that "references to a partnership with Plano ISD must cease immediately."

Plano's LifeWise program launched in May 2026. Denton and McKinney's programs had not started as of the beginning of the 2026-2027 school year.

Schools left in difficult positions

Experts say those are just some of the challenges school districts will face in working with LifeWise and other similar programs.

Mark Chancey, a professor of religious studies at SMU, said schools are not allowed to use tax dollars to support the programs. Providing meals to students who leave during lunch, subsidizing transportation or even just promoting the programs "are ways that schools might get themselves into legal trouble," Chancey said.

Zachary Parrish, a co-founder of the Secular Education Association, agrees. "It's one thing that the school has to allow these programs in," he told the I-Team. "That doesn't mean they have to advertise for this program. That doesn't mean that they have to be sending permission slips home. There are still a lot of lines that the school can cross unknowingly that may be constitutional issues."

What the districts are saying

Denton ISD statement:

In alignment with current policy and practices, parents have the opportunity to remove students from portions of the school day for instruction and experiences outside of what is offered during the instructional day, as they find appropriate.

McKinney ISD statement:

The District respects the rights of families to make educational and cultural decisions aligned with their values. While the District does not maintain a formal partnership or institutional relationship with LifeWise or similar religious instruction providers, the District engages with parents individually. Specifically, the District engages parents to facilitate the logistical implementation of religious excusals under SB 1049. McKinney ISD is committed to continue compliance with all applicable laws.

Plano ISD statement:

As previously shared, LifeWise is not affiliated with Plano ISD. We do not have a partnership with this entity, and Plano ISD does not sponsor or manage the LifeWise Academy program. As a private entity, LifeWise handles its program independently, including parent opt-ins, locations, scheduling and student transportation.

Texas law permits released time for religious instruction. Under the law, students may be released from public school during the school day at a parent's or guardian's request to receive religious instruction, provided the program is held off school property, is privately funded and does not interfere with instructional time.

As with any student absence or off-campus activity during the school day, the district may address routine campus operational matters, including attendance, student safety and meal-service procedures. These routine matters do not constitute a partnership with LifeWise or district oversight of its program.

Again, Plano ISD has no affiliation with LifeWise and cannot speak to the services it provides. Any arrangements related to LifeWise are made between the organization and parents or guardians.

For specific information about LifeWise locations, schedules or services, please contact LifeWise directly.