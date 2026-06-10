North Texas couple accused of running $2.5 million fortune‑teller scam involving "curse cleansing," prosecutors say

Two North Texas residents who ran a years‑long fortune‑teller fraud scheme were arrested this week, accused of posing as psychics who could "cleanse" romantic curses and stealing more than $2.5 million from emotionally vulnerable people across the country, according to federal prosecutors.

Getty Images

Bridgette Doreen Evans, 47, and her partner, Vinnie John Uwanawich, 44, of Frisco, made their initial appearance Wednesday in U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Texas.

The pair faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, as well as four counts of wire and mail fraud each.

"These perpetrators of 'fortune teller fraud' came into the lives of these victims at a time when their judgment was clouded by emotional loss and feelings of hopelessness," said Charles Neil Floyd, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Western District of Washington.

"Ms. Evans preyed upon their needs, convincing victims that she could 'remove a curse' and help them find love," Floyd said. "In truth, her scheme was simply to help herself to their wealth, leaving them further devastated."

A victim in Washington state sent more than $2 million for the "cleansing" of an alleged curse, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors describe alleged tactics

According to federal prosecutors, Evans and Uwanawich used fake identities and staged "psychic rituals" to convince victims that heartbreak and loneliness were signs of a supernatural curse – one that only costly "cleansing" ceremonies could remove.

Prosecutors say they targeted people through social‑media ads aimed at those dealing with grief, divorce, or isolation, drawing in victims at moments of heightened emotional vulnerability.

Millions taken from victims

Prosecutors allege the couple stole at least $2.5 million from at least three victims between April 2021 and July 2024.

Their method involved convincing victims that their "curse" was tied to their finances and that they needed to liquidate assets and send cash or gold coins for "cleansing."

Only small amounts were ever returned, prosecutors say, to build trust.

Aliases and continued scheme

According to the indictment, Uwanawich managed bank accounts, sold gold coins, and vouched for Evans to help facilitate the fraud.

Evans operated under multiple aliases – including Jolene Travis, Joy John, and Joy Paige – in part because of prior convictions for psychic‑fraud schemes.

Prosecutors say the scheme continued even while Evans was incarcerated in Florida, with co‑conspirators using her alias to keep the operation running.

Additional losses detailed

Additional victims, prosecutors say, sent $86,000 in electronic payments or were persuaded to take out loans, buy a Corvette for Evans, and hand over credit cards.

If convicted, Evans and Uwanawich each face up to 20 years in federal prison.

The FBI is seeking additional victims through ic3.gov.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dane A. Westermeyer of the Western District of Washington.