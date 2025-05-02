He's helped Byron Nelson champs. Now this Texas professor breaks down the perfect swing.

With the Byron Nelson teeing off in North Texas, there's no better time to explore the science behind the perfect golf swing. One local professor is doing just that, helping professional golfers fine-tune their form ahead of major tournaments like this one.

At Texas Woman's University in Denton, Dr. Young-Hoo Kwon has turned his biomechanics lab into a high-tech haven for golfers. There's no grass, no carts, and definitely no caddies - just sensors, cameras, and science.

"It's like an MRI scan of a swing motion," Dr. Kwon said.

Dr. Young-Hoo Kwon CBS News Texas

Ironically, he wasn't always a fan of the sport.

"When I was young, I actually hated golf," he laughed. "I actually cursed the golfers."

But in 2009, what began as a simple way to stay active turned into a deeper curiosity. He realized that few people were studying the golf swing in-depth. By 2013, he opened his lab to players seeking to master their mechanics.

His specialty is analyzing the swing plane, or the angle the club travels when striking the ball. Each golfer is outfitted with 65 reflective markers, surrounded by high-speed cameras that create a detailed 3D image of their motion.

"Each piece does not show you much," Dr. Kwon said, "but as you put them together, you start to see a clear image."

The goal is to improve motion patterns, which can increase distance, improve direction control, and reduce injury. The lab offers both swing analysis for experienced players and reprogramming services for beginners.

On the wall of the lab, a collection of autographs serves as a time capsule of the many golfers helped over the years, including some who've gone on to win major championships like The Masters and the Byron Nelson.

"This is our wall of fame," Dr. Kwon said proudly.

Still, he finds just as much pride in helping junior players perfect their technique early on.

"My job is to interpret the patterns," Dr. Kwon said.

And lucky for golfers everywhere, he's got it down to a science.

For more information, you can find the website here.