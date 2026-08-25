Texas suspends licenses of four at Plano autism center over failure to report suspected child sexual abuse, agency says

Four behavior analysts at a Plano autism treatment center had their state licenses suspended after regulators said they failed to report suspected sexual abuse of a 4-year-old child by two center employees.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation issued emergency suspension orders Aug. 17 against four professionals tied to Apara Autism Center:

Nicole Ercan, behavior analyst

Amberly Bossert, behavior analyst

Karah Pack, behavior analyst

Alice Agyeman, assistant behavior analyst

Texas law sets mandatory reporting rules

"When abuse is suspected, each professional has a duty to report directly to the proper authorities, and TDLR will take action when that responsibility under the law is not met," TDLR Executive Director Courtney Arbour said.

TDLR said the child's mother contacted staff at the center on May 12 after the child disclosed information raising concerns about possible sexual abuse involving two other workers.

Center officials addressed the allegation internally and reviewed surveillance video, according to the agency.

Pack and Agyeman brought the matter to their supervisors, Ercan and Bossert, TDLR said. But regulators said none of the four contacted law enforcement or the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to report the suspected abuse.

The child's mother later took the child to an emergency room for a sexual assault examination. Hospital personnel then notified law enforcement and DFPS, according to TDLR.

The suspensions concern the four licensees' reporting obligations and do not constitute a finding on whether the alleged sexual abuse occurred. Any investigation into possible criminal conduct is a matter for law enforcement, the agency said.

The two registered behavior technicians accused in the child's disclosure are certified by the Behavior Analyst Certification Board and are not licensed by TDLR, according to the agency.

Texas law requires certain professionals who have reasonable cause to believe a child has been abused or neglected to report the suspicion within 24 hours.

The four licensees were ordered to stop practicing immediately. Their suspensions can remain in effect for one year unless TDLR or a court orders otherwise. They may seek expedited hearings before an administrative law judge.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.