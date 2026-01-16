North Texas probation officer accused of pressuring woman on probation for sexual favors, affidavit says

A Parker County probation officer was arrested and jailed after allegedly pressuring a woman whose case he oversaw to have sex with him, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by CBS News Texas.

Andy Dillard, 53, faces two charges of official oppression. He is currently out of jail on a $50,000 bond.

The Texas Rangers started investigating Dillard on Jan. 11 after the victim filed a report. She is currently on probation, and claimed that Dillard, a probation officer, who was overseeing her case, sent her graphic text messages and images and asked her for sex.

Andy Dillard. Texas Rangers

In court papers, the investigating officer said the victim showed him the sexually explicit messages from a phone number registered to Dillard. According to the affidavit, investigators later identified the phone number as an AT&T line registered to Dillard. The victim came forward because she said "she was afraid of not responding because Dillard was in charge of her freedom and could potentially revoke her probation," according to a sworn statement from the investigating officer.

The affidavit states the victim told investigators the messages included explicit sexual requests, photographs and a video allegedly sent by Dillard, and that she repeatedly felt harassed and intimidated. She told investigators she had not engaged in sexual intercourse with Dillard but said he continued contacting her and trying to arrange meetings.

Official oppression is a Class A misdemeanor in Texas. If convicted, Dillard faces up to one year in jail on each count. The charges allege Dillard acted under color of his office as a public servant while supervising the woman's probation case.