Texas mother arrested, accused of buying ammo for son who planned "mass targeted violence," authorities say

A Texas mother was arrested this week on allegations she purchased ammunition and tactical gear for her son, who authorities said was planning "mass targeted violence" at a San Antonio school, according to an affidavit obtained by CBS News.

Ashley Pardo, 33, was arrested Monday on one count of aiding in the commission of terrorism after tactical gear and ammunition were found at her home, which authorities said she purchased for her son in exchange for babysitting his younger siblings, according to the arrest affidavit issued by Bexar County Magistrate Court.

Pardo "intentionally and knowingly aided" her son, San Antonio police wrote in the affidavit.

The situation unfolded in January, when school staff at Jeremiah Rhodes Middle School in San Antonio found a map of the school which had been allegedly drawn by the Pardo's son, who was not named in the affidavit.

The map was labeled "suicide route," with the name of the school and a rifle drawn above it, according to the affidavit. The boy told officials that he had a "fascination with past mass shooters, including their manifestos."

In April, the boy was suspended from school for using a school-issued computer to research the 2019 massacre on two mosques in Christchurch , New Zealand, according to the affidavit.

The boy was "subsequently suspended," and later in the day attempted suicide, the affidavit states. He attended an alternative school through May 7, and returned to his Jeremiah Rhodes on May 8.

On Monday, the boy's grandmother contacted police after the middle schooler told her that Pardo gave him guns and ammunition, according to the affidavit. The grandmother had found her grandson playing with a live bullet and a hammer the day prior, the documents read.

The grandmother told police that Pardo had taken her son to a surplus store and bought him tactical gear, including magazines, a tactical vest, a tactical helmet and army clothing.

"It has been expressed to the Defendant the concerns of her child's expression and desire to commit acts of mass violence," the affidavit stated about Pardo. "The Defendant expressed to the school her support of (her son's) violent expressions and drawings and does not feel concerned for his behavior."

The grandmother also found a homemade explosive device made from a mortar-style firework in the boy's bedroom, the affidavit said. Written on the device were the words "For Brenton Tarrant," the Australian white supremacist who carried out the Christchurch shootings which killed 51 people.

Multiple "SS" symbols and "14 words" were also written on the device, according to the affidavit, references to white supremacist ideology.

On Monday, before going to school, the boy told his grandmother that he was "going to be famous." He went to school "wearing a mask, camouflage jacket and tactical pants," but left shortly afterwards, the affidavit reads.

He was later detained off-campus, the school said in a note to parents.

"Please know we take all potential threats seriously and act immediately to protect everyone in our care," the school's principal said in the note.

Pardo was released from custody Tuesday after posting $75,000 bail, according to Bexar County court records. Her next hearing is scheduled for July 17.

