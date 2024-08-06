Texas family of 4 missing after boat capsizes in Alaska; Coast Guard suspends search

Rescue caught on video Coast Guard video captures captain rescuing crew member 00:54

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended search efforts for four people who were missing after the boat they were on capsized Saturday near Homer in south-central Alaska.

The missing were identified by a relative as a family of four from Troy, Texas - Mary and David Maynard, and sons Colton, 11, and Brantley, 7, the Anchorage Daily News reported Monday. Christi Wells, who provided a statement on behalf of Mary Maynard's parents, said the family enjoyed spending time with friends and relatives, and traveling.

Wells said Mary Maynard, 37, was a traveling nurse and David Maynard, 42, stayed at home with the children and had a lawn care business.

A report came in Saturday evening that a 28-foot aluminum boat carrying eight people had begun taking on water, said Travis Magee, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson. The Coast Guard, which recently conducted search and rescue missions near Homer, notified other ships in the area of the situation, and a boat nearby rescued four people.

A search ensued and crews scoured the area but efforts were suspended Sunday evening.

Homer, Alaska, and the Homer Spit, jutting out into Kachemak Bay, is seen on June 9, 2021. Mark Thiessen / AP

Magee told The Associated Press he did not immediately have information on the people who were rescued. He also did not have additional information on the boat that sank or what may have led to the incident.

Stetson Chase, who said he is a family friend, posted a statement on Facebook Monday on behalf of Mary Maynard's mother, confirming family was still missing.

"Mary, her husband and 2 sons were lost at sea last night in Alaska after their vessel capsized," Shace wrote, adding: "I think I can vouch for many that they were a wonderful, caring and loving family that deserves to be brought home."

Cassandra Martin, a family friend from Texas, told CBS affiliate KWTX that she's devastated by the news.

"(It's) hard to believe that this could even be real ... she and her husband and her boys are all really beloved members of our community," Martin told the station.