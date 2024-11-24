Texas likely on the front lines of Trump mass-deportation plan

Republican Representative David Spiller of Jacksboro and Democratic Senator Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio weigh-in on President-elect Donald Trump's mass deportation plan. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller discusses a new agreement between the state and Mexico over badly needed water in the Rio Grande Valley. Congressman Marc Veasey talks about the election and what his priorities are for the new term of Congress starting in January. State Representative Jared Patterson discusses his newly filed bill to keep Texas children off social media and the Speaker's race. Political reporter Jack Fink covers these stories in the latest episode of Eye On Politics. (Original air date: November 24, 2024.)

Trump mass-deportation plan

Texas will likely be on the frontlines of President-elect Donald Trump's mass deportation plan of migrants in the U.S. illegally. In the last week, the President-elect confirmed on social media that he will use the military to carry out his policy. There are reportedly more than 1.4 million people in the U.S. who have received final deportation orders from an immigration judge.

Also last week, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham sent Mr. Trump a letter offering his administration more than 1400 acres of newly acquired land by her agency to construct facilities needed for the deportation program. Incoming Border Czar Tom Homan reportedly said last week that the administration will take the state up on its offer. State Senator Roland Guiterrez, D-San Antonio told Jack that he worries the Trump plan will hurt the economy.

"Our economy is going to hurt drastically," said Gutierrez. "I think that people need to people in Dallas and all over this State that are used to their babysitters and their gardeners, and the guy working behind the counter behind the kitchen, and Taco Bell, and everywhere else. They should all think twice about it, because things are going to cost a lot more going forward."

Watch Jack's full interview with State Senator Roland Gutierrez:

State Representative David Spiller, R-Jacksboro, also spoke with Jack and he disagreed with Gutierrez.

"I don't have those concerns about the cost and those that express concerns about the cost of deportation," said Spiller. "They need to look at the cost of what the Federal Government has already expended, through its agencies in the billions and billions and billions of dollars, to foster this and allow it to happen."

Watch Jack's full interview with State Representative David Spiller:

New water agreement between Texas & Mexico

The state of Texas accepted a new deal with Mexico to receive badly needed water in the Rio Grande Valley. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said the agreement will help farmers and cities in the region. He told Jack that the state needs to do a lot more in the long term.

Watch Jack's full interview with Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller:

Newly filed bill to keep Texas children off social media

A newly filed bill by State Representative Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, would require social media platforms to verify a new user is 18 or older. The legislation would also allow the Texas Attorney General to target a social media platform if there are minors on the platform. Patterson told Jack about the bill, and also discussed the upcoming Texas House Speaker's race.

Republican Representative David Cook of Midlothian is challenging the current Speaker, Dade Phelan of Beaumont. House GOP Caucus members will gather in Austin Saturday, December 8th to decide who to support. But the ultimate vote will take place on the first day of the new legislative session, January 14, 2025. The lawmaker who receives the majority, 76 votes, will become Speaker.

Other candidates running for Speaker includes two Democrats from Dallas: Ana Maria Ramos and John Bryant.

Watch Jack's full interview with Representative Jared Patterson:

One-On-One with Congressman Marc Veasey of Fort Worth

Many Democratic lawmakers and candidates in Texas and across the country are still feeling the sting from the results of November's election. This includes Congressman Marc Veasey of Fort Worth. Last week, he was selected as a Vice-Chair for the New Democrat Coalition. It's a group of 100 members of Congress who consider themselves pragmatic and center-left. He spoke with Jack several days before he was named Vice-Chair of the organization, discussing his priorities for the new term of Congress starting in January.

Watch Jack's interview with Congressman Marc Veasey: