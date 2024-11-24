Texas likely on the front lines of Trump mass-deportation plan Republican Representative David Spiller of Jacksboro and Democratic Senator Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio weigh-in on President-elect Donald Trump's mass deportation plan. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller discusses a new agreement between the state and Mexico over badly needed water in the Rio Grande Valley. State Representative Jared Patterson discusses his newly filed bill to keep Texas children off social media. (Original air date: November 24, 2024.)