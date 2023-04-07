Texas legislators to debate new urban farming protections next week

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — New protections for farmers in cities will be up for debate in Austin next week.

The bills add growing hay and forage to the list of protected agricultural operations.

They would put limits on crop height requirements by cities and require cities to develop complete reports before restricting farming operations.

The legislature is preparing to step in after a long battle CBS News Texas has reported on between a farmer and the City of Farmers Branch, along with other North Texas cities.

Local governments have tried to limit growing tall grass for hay on undeveloped land, often pointing to it as a nuisance and public health hazard.