Texas lawmakers to vote on sweeping restrictions on hemp products

State lawmakers are expected to vote Tuesday on whether to impose sweeping restrictions on popular hemp products containing THC sold at some 8,000 stores throughout Texas.

The manager of one Fort Worth shop fears that those who need these products for medicinal purposes will be affected the most.

The most popular products at Artisan Vapor & CBD off Eastchase these days are known as Delta 8, Delta 9, and THC-A.

They are all cannabinoids derived from hemp and they come in many forms: edibles, drinks, oils, or pre-rolled cigarettes. Collectively, it's what some call legal marijuana in Texas.

"I can't tell you the amount of people that come in here that are veterans, people that are in pain, people that want to use this product to help themselves, but they can't get that same access to prescription marijuana in Texas," said Chase Whitworth, the district manager of Artisan Vapors.

Whitworth said if SB 3 becomes law, the store would have to pull the majority of their cannabinoid products.

Among other regulations, the bill authored by Sen. Charles Perry and pushed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will only allow edible gummies and some drinks to be sold. Everything else would be illegal.

But even that can be confusing.

"When you say a gummy, what constitutes a gummy? Is taffy a gummy or is that a candy? I don't know. I feel like it falls under both," said Whitworth.

Patrick is trying to close a loophole in the farm bill legislation from 6 years ago that allowed for these products to be sold.

He posted on social media recently, saying the products are dangerous, especially to kids who get access to them.

"They say you have to be 21 to get into the shops," he said. "It doesn't mean they are enforcing it. I know a lot of calls from parents are saying kids are able to buy this stronger than weed they would buy from drug dealers in the corner."

Patrick said he still supports the compassionate use programs for medicinal marijuana, but critics say those permits are very difficult to obtain.

Studies show the legal cannabidiol industry in Texas could see a loss of more than $19 million if SB 3 becomes law.



The bill has previously passed in the House and Senate State Affairs Committees.