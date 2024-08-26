Gas prices decrease across Texas for Labor Day weekend

NORTH TEXAS – Travelers hitting the road this Labor Day weekend can expect to pay less than they did last year for gas, according to AAA Texas.

This time last year, the statewide average gas price was 46 cents higher than today's average of $3.02.

Over the last few weeks, gas prices have remained steady, but AAA Texas said hurricanes hitting the Gulf of Mexico could impact regional refineries, causing gas prices to go up.

As of Aug. 26, gas prices in Dallas were $2.93, down 18.2 cents per gallon from the week prior. Gas prices in Fort Worth were $2.90, down 19.2 cents per gallon from the week prior.

Car travelers are advised to avoid taking to the road during the afternoon and evening hours of Aug. 29 and 30. If traveling by car, AAA Texas suggests leaving in the morning or on Aug. 31 to avoid traffic congestion.

Travelers returning on Sept. 1 and on Labor Day should leave as early as possible to avoid traffic.

Air travel increases during Labor Day weekend



The Transportation Security Administration expects this Labor Day weekend to be the busiest on record. TSA said they are prepared to screen at least 17 million travelers between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4. The busiest day is expected to be Aug. 30, with about 2.86 million travelers moving through TSA.

This comes after a busy summer at airports. TSA said air travel volumes this summer are the highest in their history – 239.8 million people have been screened since Memorial Day weekend. On July 7, more than 3 million people were screened, a TSA record.

Travelers want cooler destinations

More travelers are staying in the U.S. and are heading north this Labor Day, according to AAA Texas.

Seattle is the No. 1 Labor Day weekend destination, up nearly 30% from last year, AAA Texas said. Anchorage and Juneau are also on the top 10 destination list.

AAA Texas said that overall domestic travel bookings for this Labor Day weekend are up 9% compared to last year, while the cost to travel domestically is down 2%.

"This is the time of year many people enjoy cruises to Alaska," said AAA Texas vice president and general manager Galen Grillo. "There are fewer crowds compared to earlier in the summer, and if you're lucky, you might even catch a glimpse of fall colors, so it is no surprise Alaska cruises are sold out this Labor Day weekend."

As for international travel, AAA bookings show international travel over this Labor Day weekend is down 4% compared to last year, while the cost to travel internationally is up 11%.