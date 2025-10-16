Gov. Abbott orders National Guard to Austin ahead of "antifa-linked" protest

National Guard troops will be sent to Austin ahead of a "planned antifa-linked demonstration" this weekend, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Thursday.

Aboot said he instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to deploy personnel and "tactical assets" to the state's capital. DPS law enforcement personnel, including state troopers, Special Agents, and Texas Rangers, along with Texas National Guard soldiers, will be sent to the Austin area "to maintain law and order," Abbott's news release states.

"Violence and destruction will never be tolerated in Texas," Abbott said in a statement. "Today, I directed the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas National Guard to deploy all necessary law enforcement officials and resources to ensure the safety of Austin residents. Texas will deter criminal mischief and work with local law enforcement to arrest anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property."

Texas DPS' Homeland Security Division is monitoring the planned protest in Austin, as well as any other potential violent demonstrations across the state, the news release states. It also said that DPS will investigate any links to known terrorist organizations and charge anyone who engages in unlawful activity.

Protests planned in North Texas

Protests have also been planned in the DFW area this weekend. The Dallas and Frisco Police Departments said they have not been told about National Guard troops staging in or near their cities

Texas National Guard troops deployed in other states

Trump ordered the deployment of 400 members of the Texas National Guard to other states, including Oregon and Illinois, as ICE agents increased enforcement, and protests raised tensions.

Texas National Guard troops have already been sent to Chicago amid ongoing protests at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities that the Trump administration has vowed to crack down on.

A federal judge last week granted a restraining order temporarily blocking the deployment of troops in Illinois. The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that ruling after it was appealed.