Drivers across Texas are getting some relief at the gas pump, with prices dropping nearly 55 cents per gallon over the past month. But what's driving the decline, and how long could it last?

Bruce Bullock, the director of SMU's Maguire Energy Institute, said one of the biggest factors is seasonal demand.

"Really, that's happening for a number of reasons. Number one, we are entering a period of really low demand," Bullock said.

Fewer people typically travel this time of year, reducing demand for gasoline. Bullock said other factors are also helping push prices lower, including increased oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and refineries returning to full operation after completing seasonal maintenance.

"Refineries in the fall go through the turnaround times where they perform the necessary maintenance and so forth, and they come back online right about now," Bullock said.

Costs associated with oil production are also beginning to ease.

Jay Young, who operates oil rigs in the Permian Basin for King Operating Corporation, said lower tariffs and reduced costs for imported materials are helping.

"Tariff expenses aren't as bad, and there's not as much pipe as we're buying overseas, so that's good. Our costs are starting to come down the last 30 days," Young said.

Young said much of the pipe used in oil production comes from China. Tariffs had driven up those expenses, but a deal to reduce tariffs has helped bring costs down.

Despite the timing of the recent decline, Bullock said November's election is unlikely to be a major factor in falling gas prices.

"I don't think it has a lot to do with gas prices going down. I think that's been more of a timing issue. Every year around this time, this occurs," Bullock said.

That seasonal pattern could mean the relief drivers are seeing at the pump won't last.

Both Bullock and Young said they'll be watching developments involving Iran, along with President Donald Trump's meetings in Asia this week, for potential impacts on global oil markets and future gas prices.