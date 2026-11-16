Explained: What causes gas prices to swing dramatically from one week to the next?

Let's face it: Nobody likes filling up.

Even when gas is relatively cheap, it's another expense. And when prices climb, a stop at the gas station can feel like a financial gut punch.

Gas prices are constantly changing. One week they're up, the next they're down. But while we've all heard the familiar explanations for why gas costs so much — from oil companies to OPEC — there's a lot about the process that most people misunderstand.

The reality is that the price you pay at the pump is influenced by a global market, an enormous supply chain and an industry where everyone involved takes a cut.

And the consequences extend well beyond what you spend filling up your car.

Everybody gets a cut

A gallon of gasoline can cost anywhere from a couple of dollars to considerably more, depending on where you live and what's happening in the world.

But where does that money actually go?

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, 52% of the cost of a gallon of gasoline comes from the crude oil itself. Refining accounts for a little more than 22%, distribution and marketing make up about 15%, and federal and state taxes account for the remaining 12%.

In other words, getting oil out of the ground is only the beginning.

"Everybody has a margin," said Govind Iyer, director of the Center for Energy Accounting and Sustainability and an energy economics expert at the University of North Texas.

Iyer explains that every step in the process adds costs.

There's the expense of extracting crude oil, transporting it to refineries, processing it into gasoline and other petroleum products, and eventually delivering that fuel to gas stations.

"There's a cost involved in transporting it from there to the refineries. The refineries add a lot of value, so they have their own margins. The truckers that haul oil from the terminals to all over the country, they add their margins as well, and of course the fuel stations add their margins," Iyer said.

Every company involved in that process has expenses and needs to make money.

But here's where things get interesting: Those costs aren't necessarily what cause gas prices to swing dramatically from one week to the next.

According to Iyer, many of those expenses are relatively stable. The bigger variable is the price of crude oil, which is driven largely by supply and demand.

Just like any other commodity, when supply tightens, prices tend to rise. When supply increases or demand falls, prices tend to come down.

And that brings us to one of the biggest misconceptions about gas prices, particularly for people living in oil-producing states like Texas.

Just because oil is drilled in Texas doesn't mean the gasoline made from it will necessarily be cheaper in Texas.

"Oil is a global commodity, and therefore it is priced globally," Iyer said. "So, if there is a supply shortage or a demand spike, then the reaction is global."

Even if the United States produces plenty of oil, disruptions or increased demand elsewhere in the world can influence what Americans pay at the pump.

Who actually controls the oil?

The United States is the world's largest oil producer, but that doesn't mean it operates independently of the global oil market.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Canada and China were the world's five largest oil-producing countries in 2023.

The U.S. produced more than 21 million barrels of oil per day, significantly more than Saudi Arabia, which ranked second.

So how much influence does the United States have over global oil prices?

The answer is complicated.

One of the other major players is OPEC, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

OPEC is a group of oil-producing countries across the Middle East, Africa and South America, with Saudi Arabia serving as its leading influence.

Together, member countries coordinate production policies with the goal of influencing how much oil enters the global market.

Iyer describes the arrangement as something resembling a cartel, where participating countries work together to influence supply.

OPEC accounts for roughly 30% of global oil production. When expanded to include OPEC+, a broader group that includes Russia, the countries represent more than 40% of the global oil market.

By comparison, the United States produces roughly 20%.

That means decisions made by a relatively small group of countries can have an enormous influence on the price of crude oil before it ever reaches a refinery.

So while the United States is the world's largest oil producer, it can't simply dictate what Americans pay for gasoline.

Why gas station owners don't necessarily want higher prices

When gas prices climb, it's easy to direct frustration toward the person or company operating the station where you're filling up.

But the economics of running a gas station might surprise you.

According to Jeff Lenard of the National Association of Convenience Stores, convenience stores sell approximately 80% of the gasoline purchased in the United States.

And many of those businesses aren't massive corporate operations.

Roughly 60% of convenience stores are operated by owners who run just one location.

Lenard says those owners often have a much different relationship with gasoline prices than consumers might expect.

They don't necessarily make much money selling fuel.

"Retailers typically make between $0.15-$0.20 per gallon, before taxes, selling fuel," Lenard said.

Lenard says, on a typical 10-gallon fill-up, that amounts to roughly $1.50 to $2 in gross fuel margin.

The real money is often made inside the store.

Sandwiches, prepared meals, snacks and other convenience items can generate considerably more profit than selling gasoline.

Think of it like Costco's famous $1.50 hot dog and drink combination. The company isn't making much money on the hot dog, but the deal gets customers through the door.

Gasoline can play a similar role for convenience stores.

It's what brings customers to the business. What they purchase inside can be where the retailer makes more money.

And when gas prices climb, those retailers can feel the impact, too.

Lenard says the average American consumer purchases approximately 500 to 600 gallons of gasoline per year.

If prices are $1.30 higher per gallon than they were the previous year, that could mean roughly $700 more in annual fuel expenses for the average driver.

That's $700 consumers might otherwise have spent inside the convenience store.

In other words, higher gas prices don't necessarily mean a windfall for the people operating your local gas station.

When diesel prices rise, everything gets more expensive

The impact of fuel prices doesn't stop at the gas station.

It affects nearly everything we buy.

As Iyer explains, transportation is a major part of the cost of producing and delivering goods.

And in the United States, much of that transportation depends on trucks.

Those trucks run primarily on diesel.

When diesel prices rise, the cost of moving products around the country rises with them.

That includes everything from the packages delivered to your front door to the groceries sitting on supermarket shelves.

The impact is particularly significant when it comes to food.

Farmers rely on large tractors and other diesel-powered equipment to plant, maintain and harvest crops. Those crops then have to be transported to processing facilities, distribution centers and eventually grocery stores.

All of those steps involve fuel costs.

There are also indirect costs. Fertilizer production relies heavily on natural gas, another important part of the broader energy market.

When energy costs rise, agricultural producers can face higher expenses, which can eventually work their way into the price of food.

Think about it:

The Amazon package you ordered probably traveled on a truck. The groceries you picked up at the store likely arrived by truck. Even the gasoline you put in your car had to be delivered to the station, often by a diesel-powered tanker truck.

When diesel becomes more expensive, businesses throughout the supply chain have to figure out how to absorb those additional costs.

Often, some of those costs eventually make their way to consumers.

That's why rising fuel prices can affect much more than your next trip to the gas station.

The bottom line

We don't always think about the price of oil until we're standing at the pump or watching the numbers climb as we drive to work.

But oil and petroleum products play an enormous role in our everyday lives.

From extracting crude oil to refining it into gasoline and diesel, transporting it across the country and selling it at the pump, every step adds to the final cost.

And while the price of gasoline gets most of the attention, the cost of diesel can have an even broader impact on the economy because so much of what we buy depends on transportation.

Fuel is also something most Americans can't simply stop buying when prices get too high.

As Lenard puts it, people can't just call in to work because gas prices are expensive or cancel their children's soccer practices for a few months.

It's a commodity people depend on, even when they wish they didn't have to spend so much on it.

And that's perhaps the most important thing to understand about the price of gas: You might only notice it when you fill up, but its impact reaches almost every corner of the economy.