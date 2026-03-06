Frisco elementary school teacher charged with felony after alleged assault on student, police say

Frisco police have arrested an elementary school teacher accused of physically assaulting a student, charging her with a felony after she turned herself in this week.

Patricia Kemper, 54, a teacher at McSpedden Elementary, has been charged with injury to a child, a third‑degree felony punishable by 2 to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Kemper's arrest follows Frisco ISD's report of the allegation to police, which prompted an immediate joint investigation. Frisco ISD says it immediately began cooperating with Frisco police once the allegation surfaced.

Patricia Kemper, 54 Frisco Police Department

Teacher removed from campus immediately

According to Frisco ISD, Kemper has been placed on administrative leave and is prohibited from entering any district property. She has not been on campus or around students since the allegation was made, the district said in a news release Friday.

The school district said it is limited in what it can share due to the active investigation and personnel confidentiality laws. Counselors and campus administrators are available to support students, the district said.

Kemper turned herself in to the Collin County Sheriff's Office earlier this week.

Police seeking additional information

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Frisco PD at (972) 292‑6010 or submit anonymous tips via text or the Frisco PD app.