Watch CBS News
Local News

Frisco elementary school teacher charged with felony after alleged assault on student, police say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

Frisco police have arrested an elementary school teacher accused of physically assaulting a student, charging her with a felony after she turned herself in this week. 

Patricia Kemper, 54, a teacher at McSpedden Elementary, has been charged with injury to a child, a third‑degree felony punishable by 2 to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Kemper's arrest follows Frisco ISD's report of the allegation to police, which prompted an immediate joint investigation. Frisco ISD says it immediately began cooperating with Frisco police once the allegation surfaced.

patriciakemper.png
Patricia Kemper, 54   Frisco Police Department

Teacher removed from campus immediately

According to Frisco ISD, Kemper has been placed on administrative leave and is prohibited from entering any district property. She has not been on campus or around students since the allegation was made, the district said in a news release Friday.

The school district said it is limited in what it can share due to the active investigation and personnel confidentiality laws. Counselors and campus administrators are available to support students, the district said.

Kemper turned herself in to the Collin County Sheriff's Office earlier this week.   

Police seeking additional information

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Frisco PD at (972) 292‑6010 or submit anonymous tips via text or the Frisco PD app.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue