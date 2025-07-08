Texans rally to help flood victims as Operation Airdrop takes flight

If there's any light in all this darkness, it's in how Texans have stepped up for one another over the past few days.

Here in North Texas, one organization is using a unique skill set to help. On Tuesday, CBS News Texas met up with Operation Airdrop at Million Air Dallas.

Storms hit with little warning

"I think what people need to realize, having grown up in the Hill Country, those storms come up immediately," said Larry Robicheaux of Operation Airdrop.

The Central Texas floods came so fast that the group had almost no time to prepare. During times of crisis, the volunteer pilots fly essential supplies to those in need.

Pilots give time, planes, and heart

"It's their own person, their own airplane to do this," Robicheaux said. "So, it's coming out of their pockets, and they just don't want to fly it — they want to serve people."

In North Texas, the group put out a call for donations, and the community responded in a big way.

Donations fill trucks and trailers

"By last night we had truckloads going out," Robicheaux said. "We've done over 20 flights down to Burnet County Airport."

They received so many donations that they also filled a 32-foot trailer and are now only accepting financial support.

CBS News Texas

A mission that hits close to home

This marks Operation Airdrop's 15th mission, the first being during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. But Robicheaux says this one feels especially close to home.

"We know there are several children from the Dallas metroplex who did not make it—and all across the state of Texas and across the United States — so it's a tragedy beyond basically anyone we've been to," he said.

Gratitude in the face of tragedy

Through it all, the group remains thankful for the compassion they've witnessed.

"When you're working one of these events, you find out how big people's hearts are," Robicheaux said. "We wish it didn't happen. We're going to pray for those who it happened to."