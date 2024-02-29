See Texas fires map and satellite images of wildfires burning in Panhandle and Oklahoma

Firefighters battle to contain Texas blazes Firefighters battle to contain deadly Texas blazes 01:48

The Texas fires have destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses in the Lone Star State, leaving a path of destruction larger than the size of Rhode Island and forcing a nuclear plant to take precautions. A map shows the fires, which have killed at least two people, located throughout the state's rural Panhandle area with some blazes crossing into western Oklahoma.

Where are the Texas fires burning?

The fires are burning northeast of Amarillo, a city of over 200,000 people.

A map created on Feb. 29, 2024, shows where wildfires are raging across the Texas Panhandle and parts of Oklahoma. Yasin Demirci/Anadolu via Getty Images

The largest of the fires, the Smokehouse Creek Fire, is the biggest blaze in Texas history. On Friday, the Texas A&M Forest Service said the inferno grew to an estimated 1.078 million acres. The fire was 15% contained as of Friday morning, according to the forest service.

A satellite image shows the Smokehouse Creek Fire burning in Texas, Feb. 28, 2024. Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies

A 20-second video of satellite images posted by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere showed the fires growing in Texas and spreading to Oklahoma. Satellite images also show how the fires have affected the small town of Fritch, Texas, with one image showing how the town looked from above last summer.

A satellite image shows how Fritch, Texas, looked from above on Aug. 4, 2023. Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies

The town's mayor said dozens of homes have been destroyed in this week's blazes, according to the Associated Press. One family in Fritch told CBS News that their home was burned to "nothing but ash." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday about 400 to 500 structures in the Panhandle had been destroyed so far.

Rian Hightower told CBS News Texas she and her family barely made it out of their house in Fritch before it was in flames.

"We no longer got off of our street that the entire street was engulfed, so in a matter of seconds," she said.

"It looked like Armageddon, it looked like the end of the world," she said.

A satellite image shows how Fritch, Texas, looked from above on Feb. 28, 2024, after devastating fires hit the area. Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies

The fires have upended the lives of people living in several towns in the Panhandle. Hemphill County Emergency Management Coordinator Bill Kendall likened the scorched area to a moonscape. "It's just all gone," he said, according to the AP.

An infrared satellite image shows a fire line and burn scars west of Miami, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024. With color infrared imagery, burned vegetation appears in shades of black and gray. Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies

How has the area's nuclear plant responded to the Texas fires?

The Pantex nuclear plant, located about 30 miles east of Amarillo, evacuated nonessential personnel and constructed a fire barrier on Tuesday in response to a fire near the facility.

The Pantex plant is one of six production facilities for the National Nuclear Security Administration, according to the plant. The plant boasts being "the nation's primary assembly, disassembly, retrofit, and life-extension center for nuclear weapons" since 1975.

Operations returned to normal Wednesday, the plant said on social media.

"There is no imminent wildfire threat to the plant at this time," the plant said.

What caused the Texas fires?

Officials haven't given a cause for the fires, but dry grass, strong winds and warm temperatures have kept them going.

In Canadian, Texas, a woman told CBS News flames spread to her family's home when a rolling, burning tumbleweed came onto the property, burning down the house.

A satellite image shows the town of Canadian, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024. Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies