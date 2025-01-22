Texas EquuSearch details plan to find missing 8-year-old Oklahoman Clara Robinson

SHERMAN – A renowned nonprofit organization specializing in search and recovery efforts has detailed a plan to locate an Oklahoma girl who has been missing for 30 days.

Clara Robinson Texas EquuSearch

Last week, Sherman authorities transferred the lead in the search for 8-year-old Clara Robinson to Texas EquuSearch. Clara has been missing since Christmas Eve, when floodwaters swept her away after her family's vehicle crashed into a fast-flowing drainage ditch off U.S. 75. Her father died while attempting to save her.

The organization's efforts include foot searchers, excavators, drones, K9 teams, kayaks with sonar, helicopters, ATVs, UTVs, and an amphibious vehicle.

According to Texas EquuSearch, drone images are being processed, with further search operations planned for Thursday through Sunday.

In a social media post, the group announced that on Thursday and Friday, they would be securing landowner permissions for access to the creek and target areas.

"We will call or visit your home in an effort to discuss access," the organization said. "Our vehicles and personnel are clearly marked."

Should anyone have a concern or want to verify, they should call (281) 309-9500 and ask for the "search coordinator," the group said.

On Saturday and Sunday, it will be investigating specific targets identified through drone analysis.

If those efforts prove unsuccessful, an underwater search will begin on approximately Saturday, Feb. 1, and continue until Tuesday, Feb. 4. A dive team will be deployed in Post Oak Creek and then move downstream, the group said.

Meanwhile, Texas EquuSearch officials praised those involved during the three weeks of searching prior to their involvement.

"The tenacity and dedication demonstrated by law enforcement, search-and-rescue teams, emergency personnel, volunteers, and the Sherman community during those early weeks reflect an extraordinary commitment to finding Clara," the organization said. "Your relentless efforts to search, respond, and provide assistance under challenging circumstances have laid the foundation for all ongoing efforts. We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of so many who have worked with such determination to bring Clara home."

When the crash occurred, the child was with five family members, including her father, Will Robinson, a beloved high school coach from Durant, Oklahoma. He died heroically while attempting to save her. Four other family members, including a 5-year-old child, were rescued and have since been released from area hospitals, according to police.

Founded in 2000 by Tim Miller after the tragic loss of his daughter, Texas EquuSearch operates solely on donations and provides services free of charge.