What a hoot! Texas DPS trooper rescues injured owl along I-10

"Being a Texas State Trooper can be a Hoot!"

That's how the Texas Department of Public Safety described Trooper Raymond Torres' unexpected encounter with an injured owl along Interstate 10 near Van Horn, about 120 miles southeast of El Paso.

In a social media post, DPS said Torres found the owl in the highway's center median.

Torres cared for the injured bird while waiting for help to arrive.

Texas Department of Public Safety

"DPS' mission to protect and serve doesn't always involve people – sometimes our wildlife need a helping hand, too," DPS said. "... As a Trooper, you never know what each day will bring. Moments like this remind us why strong partnerships with other state agencies and the community are so important."

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department personnel responded and transported the owl to the El Paso Zoo, where it is receiving medical treatment.