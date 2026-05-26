Video shows Texas DPS traffic stop finding 20 migrants hidden in truck near the U.S.-Mexico border

Video released Tuesday shows Texas state troopers uncovering a human‑smuggling operation after a routine traffic stop on IH‑35 in Webb County led to the discovery of 20 migrants – including four minors – hidden inside a truck tractor's sleeping compartment.

Miguel Angel Velazquez Chavez Texas Department of Public Safety

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper stopped a white Volvo truck tractor on IH‑35 near mile marker 28 just after 6 p.m. on May 18 as part of Operation Lone Star.

The driver – identified as 25-year-old Miguel Angel Velazquez Chavez, a Mexican national – ran on foot but was quickly arrested. He was charged with evading arrest and smuggling people and taken to Webb County Jail.

Webb County sits on the U.S.-Mexico border along the Rio Grande. Laredo, a city of more than 260,000, is the county seat.

Migrants found in sleeper berth

According to DPS, 20 undocumented immigrants – including 16 adults and four minors from Mexico and Guatemala – were found hidden in the truck's sleeping compartment.

All 20 were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol, DPS said.

Investigation remains ongoing

The case is still under investigation.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.