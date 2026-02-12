Texas authorities arrest two men wanted in South Florida homicide, officials say

Two men wanted in a South Florida homicide were arrested in Texas after investigators tracked them to an apartment complex in Forney, about 20 miles east of Dallas, authorities said.

Jayden DeJesus, 19, of Miami, and Trevon Quinones, 19, of Forney, are charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the death of Hunter Howell, 22, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, who was found dead inside a vehicle at the West Broward Boat Ramp on Feb. 1, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The Broward County Medical Examiner ruled the case a homicide, and detectives believe it occurred on Jan. 31, BSO officials said.

Detectives develop probable cause

After Howell was found in the front passenger seat of a green Honda at 3451 North U.S. 27, Broward homicide detectives began investigating, according to the agency. Detectives later developed probable cause to arrest DeJesus and Quinones in connection with the killing, BSO said.

Authorities have not released details about how or why Howell was killed.

Trevon Quinones, 19, of Forney Broward Sheriff's Office

Jayden DeJesus, 19, of Miami Broward Sheriff's Office

Following the investigation, the U.S. Marshals Service contacted the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office for help locating the suspects, who were believed to be in Texas, according to Kaufman County officials. Both men had active Broward County warrants for murder, authorities said.

DeJesus and Quinones were arrested Wednesday without incident after one suspect left the apartment complex in a vehicle and was stopped during a traffic stop supported by the K‑9 Unit, Forney police and the Kaufman County Constable's Office, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.

Suspects await extradition

Both were booked into the Kaufman County Jail and are awaiting extradition to Florida, Kaufman County officials said Thursday.

The homicide investigation remains under the Broward Sheriff's Office, authorities said.