Texas Democrats who fled the state to block GOP redistricting push begin returning

Texas House Democrats list demands for their return to the state

Texas Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to deny a quorum and prevent a Republican redistricting plan are making their way back, each on their own timeline, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.

Dozens of Texas House Democrats fled to blue states earlier this month after President Trump suggested the state should redraw its U.S. House district maps to secure more Republican seats. The Democrats have until now remained out of the state to deny Texas' Republican Gov. Greg Abbott a quorum, temporarily derailing a special legislative session that the governor called to reshape the state's congressional maps.

The GOP-led redistricting effort would create five more Republican-leaning House seats ahead of the 2026 midterms. Republicans currently have a narrow majority in the House. Historically, the party that controls the White House typically loses ground in midterm elections. States usually redraw districts each decade to reflect population shifts after the decennial census.

After successfully denying Texas Republicans a quorum multiple times in recent weeks, Democrats notched a small victory when the GOP wrapped the initial special session. With a new special session gaveled in on Friday, the Democrats have begun returning. Some are already in Texas, and the caucus is working on a count to tell whether the chamber will have a quorum Monday, the sources told CBS News.

GOP officials in the state have threatened to arrest the lawmakers to compel their appearance at the state Capitol, and one Republican senator enlisted the help of the FBI to track down the legislators.

The Democrats' return comes after they saw another victory with a push by California Democrats to combat the GOP advantage. Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom formally announced a redistricting plan which, under California law, would require a special election. The California governor said the effort is happening "in reaction to a president of the United States that called a sitting governor of the state of Texas and said 'find me five seats.'"

"I know they say don't mess with Texas," Newsom said. "Well, don't mess with the great Golden State."