Texas Country Reporter Fest brings parade, live music and 100+ vendors to Grand Prairie

Downtown Grand Prairie will host the 30th annual Texas Country Reporter Fest on Saturday.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., is free to attend, and includes more than 100 artisans, live performances, meet‑and‑greets, and several new festival activities.

The festival begins at 11 a.m. with the first‑ever "Backroads to Main Street" Parade. The route starts on West Church Street, continues down Dolores Huerta Drive, and ends on Main Street in front of City Hall.

After the parade, the "I'd Rather Be Road Trippin'" Vintage Car Show opens and leads into the first Main Stage performance at noon.

Main Stage Lineup

12:30 p.m. – Cory Cross

1:30 p.m. – J. Isaiah Evans & The Boss Tweed

3 p.m. – Billy King & The Bad Bad Bad

4:30 p.m. – Texas Headhunters

6 p.m. – Nikki Lane

From noon to 7 p.m., the "Made in Texas" Vendor Market will be open, featuring more than 100 Texas makers offering small‑batch foods, handcrafted home goods, woodwork, jewelry, artwork, textiles, and gift items.

Beginning at 2 p.m., the Armadillo Races will be held at the Farmers Market. Selected participants assist in guiding the armadillos, including Speed Bump, around the track.

At 5:30 p.m., the Prairie Dog Showdown will take place. Contestants attempt to finish the festival's Prairie Dog – an all‑beef hot dog topped with chili, crushed corn chips, pickled jalapeños, and cheese – without using their hands. The winner receives $1,000.

Throughout the day, the "Oasis of Optimism" Youth Art Contest will display artwork from Texas students in grades K-12. Finalists' work will be shown at the festival, and winners will be published in Texas Monthly.