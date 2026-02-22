Texas Attorney General candidates face off as GOP field debates in Dallas, Democrats navigate a tight primary

The race to become Texas' next Attorney General is heating up, with four Republicans clashing in a Dallas debate and Democratic contenders making their case to voters ahead of the March primary.

The seat became open after Attorney General Ken Paxton announced he would run for U.S. Senate, leaving a rare statewide vacancy that has drawn significant interest and sharply different visions from both parties.

Republican Candidates Debate in Dallas

On Tuesday, the four Republicans vying for the nomination met onstage at the Granada Theater along Greenville Avenue in Dallas. It was one of the first major opportunities for voters to see the candidates side by side as they outlined their priorities and confronted questions about how they would lead the state's top law enforcement office.

Polling Shows Chip Roy Leading the Field

A new University of Houston poll shows the GOP primary breaking down as follows:

Chip Roy, Central Texas Congressman — 33%

Mayes Middleton, State Senator from Galveston — 23%

Joan Huffman, State Senator from Houston — 13%

Aaron Reitz, former Assistant Attorney General at the U.S. Department of Justice — 6%

25% of voters are still undecided

With a quarter of likely Republican primary voters not yet committed, the debate served as a critical moment for candidates hoping to break through.

Candidates Address Fraud, Public Integrity and Federal Tensions

During the debate, the candidates were asked about a wide range of issues, including how they would combat fraud similar to the large‑scale scheme recently uncovered in Minnesota. Each contender used the topic to argue they would bring a stronger, more aggressive, or more principled brand of enforcement to the Attorney General's office.

Democratic Primary for Attorney General Also Competitive

On the Democratic side, the University of Houston poll shows a competitive but developing race:

State Senator Nathan Johnson — 25%

Joe Jaworski, former Galveston Mayor — 22%

Tony Box, former FBI agent and attorney — 13%

40% of voters remain unsure

With such a high percentage of undecided voters, the Democratic nomination remains wide open, and candidates are expected to intensify their outreach as early voting continues.