Firefighter treated as crews battle multi-acre brush fire near Terrell, authorities say

A firefighter received medical treatment Thursday as crews battled a multi-acre brush fire in Kaufman County, officials said.

The fire was reported about 3 p.m. near County Road 275, south of Terrell, according to the Kaufman County emergency management director.

The blaze was initially estimated at about 10 acres.

The firefighter's condition was not immediately available.

Multiple fire departments responded, and additional personnel and equipment were requested to help battle the fire.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.