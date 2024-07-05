Temperatures drop to low 90s across North Texas, bringing rain chances

NORTH TEXAS – Temperatures are in the 90s as North Texans head into the weekend.

High temperatures Friday will be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than on the Fourth of July and a cold front will move in through the late morning and early afternoon hours, bringing a better chance of showers and thunderstorms.

CBS News Texas

The rain chances drop into Saturday but there could still be some isolated showers and storms across Dallas-Fort Worth.

All eyes are on Hurricane Beryl as it made landfall just after 6 a.m. as a strong Category 2 hurricane on the Coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, northeast of Tulum.

The latest update of Beryl has the center of circulation moving over the Yucatan Peninsula and is expected to weaken through the day.

Beryl will gain strength once it is out over the warm Gulf of Mexico water and looks to be near hurricane strength as it could make landfall near Brownsville or South Padre Island late Sunday into Monday. The latest update from the National Hurricane Center does have most of North Texas in the cone of uncertainty by next Wednesday.

With any tropical system, there is the potential of strong to severe storms with heavy rain and even some quick spin-ups. This will be a storm and track that we watch closely. Right now parts of North Texas could see as much as 7" of rain from Tuesday night into Wednesday.

There isn't a single 100-degree day in the 7-day forecast, but some much-needed rain is.

