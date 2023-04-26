Teenager killed in Northeast Dallas shooting

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- Dallas police are looking for a suspect who shot into an SUV full of people, killing a 16-year-old boy.

On Tuesday night, the victim and three others were driving on Santa Anna Avenue in Northeast Dallas when, according to DPD, their side mirror struck the side mirror of the suspect's vehicle.

The suspect then turned the vehicle around, drove up to the victim's SUV and fired multiple shots, according to DPD.

After the shooting, the driver of the SUV apparently tried to get to a hospital. According to DPD, they eventually flagged down Dallas Fire Rescue on the I-30 service road near Bank Street, just east of Downtown Dallas, who took the victim to a hospital. He was in critical condition, but died from his injuries.

DPD describes the suspect vehicle as a beige or tan SUV or truck. They're asking anyone with information to contact Detective Joshua Romero at Joshua.Romero@dallaspolice.gov or call 214-671-4226.