Teen driver charged with intoxication manslaughter in fatal Garland crash, police say

Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
An 18-year-old Cadillac SUV driver accused of speeding into a Garland intersection and crashing into a Nissan SUV — killing its sole occupant — has been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter, police said.

Alan Ernaldo Marmol Melendez was taken into custody after the crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of North Garland Avenue and Kingsley Road, according to the Garland Police Department.

melendez.png
Alan Ernaldo Marmol Melendez, 18   Garland Police Department

SUVs collided in intersection

Police said Marmol Melendez's black Cadillac SUV was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when it struck the eastbound Nissan SUV in the intersection.

Marmol Melendez and a passenger in his vehicle sustained minor injuries. The passenger was hospitalized and later released, authorities said.

Marmol Melendez is being held in the Garland Jail. No bond has been set.

Investigation remains ongoing

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Garland Police Department at (972) 485-4840 to report tips or provide information.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.

