Teen victim of Haltom City road rage shooting dies; police continue search for suspects

HALTOM CITY — The 16-year-old boy injured in a road rage shooting in Haltom City last week has died, police said.

The Halton City police continue to ask for the public's help to identify the suspects involved and have now identified the suspect vehicle as a 1999 black Honda Accord with a grey hood and grey front-right quarter panel. The license plate associated with the vehicle is FNV9986.

Haltom City Police

Police said the shooting happened on Sept. 15 between 4:15 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. near the 4400 block of East Belknap Road in Haltom City.

Two vehicles were traveling northeast on East Belknap Road from Bernice Street, continuing through the stop light at Layton and Belknap, police said. One of the passengers in the suspect vehicle fired a weapon at the other vehicle, striking the 16-year-old boy.

Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated event and that the suspects didn't know the victim.

The license plate has been entered into the National Crime Information Center and Texas Crime Information Center database as a wanted vehicle; however, police said it is possible the license plate may have been altered or removed.

Police are also seeking help from anyone who may have access to video cameras in the vicinity of the shooting.