Team USA holds off France to win gold in Olympic men's basketball thanks to Steph Curry's heroics

Stephen Curry was thinking about this two years ago, after winning his fourth NBA title. The only thing left for him to win was Olympic gold.

And in the ultimate moment, he made sure that medal would be his.

The U.S. is atop the international men's basketball world once again, after Curry scored 24 points and led the way to a 98-87 win over France in the final at the Paris Games on Saturday night. It was the fifth consecutive gold medal for the U.S. — and the 17th in 20 all-time appearances for the Americans at the games.

Steph Curry (R) celebrates with Kevin Durant front of France coach Vincent Collet (L) after winning the men's gold medal basketball final between France and Team USA during the Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris on Aug. 10, 2024. THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP via Getty Images

Curry made four 3-pointers in the final 2:43, including the one that just sealed the win with 1:19 remaining. It put the U.S. up 93-84 and he skipped down the court letting out a yell, shaking his jersey so everyone could see the "USA" across the front.

If that wasn't enough, one more followed with about 30 seconds left — with the "go to sleep" move where he puts his hands on the side of his face.

Good night. Game over. Gold won. Again.

Kevin Durant — the first four-time men's gold medalist in Olympic basketball history — scored 15 for the Americans, as did Devin Booker. And LeBron James, wearing metallic gold shoes that needed no explanation, scored 14 for the U.S. as he won his fourth Olympic medal and third gold.

For the second consecutive Olympics, the French had to watch the Americans hold out U.S. flags in celebration after the title game. The French lost to the U.S. 87-82 in Tokyo three years ago, and this one was down to the final minutes. That is, until Curry took over.

Victor Wembanyama of France reacts after his team's loss against Team USA during the men's gold medal game at the Olympic Games at Bercy Arena on Aug. 10, 2024 in Paris, France. Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama, in his first Olympic final, was brilliant for France, scoring 26 points, covering his face in a towel afterward as the Americans celebrated. Guerschon Yabusele scored 20 for the hosts.

The U.S. lead was 14 early in the third, looking poised to pull away. But the offense quickly went cold and when Evan Fournier connected on a 3-pointer with 3:05 left in the quarter the lead was down to 65-59 — a 12-4 run by the hosts.

And with a chance to go up double-digits headed to the fourth, a big U.S. blunder gave France another jolt of momentum. Anthony Edwards and Durant got their signals crossed on a pass that led to a turnover, Nando De Colo scored to beat the buzzer and the U.S. lead was only 72-66 going into the final 10 minutes.

It got as close as three. No closer, thanks to Curry.