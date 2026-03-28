TCU moves on to Elite Eight after Suarez, Miles power 79-69 win over Virginia

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Marta Suarez had 33 points and 10 rebounds as part of a nearly unstoppable duo with Olivia Miles, and No. 3 seed TCU beat 10th‑seeded Virginia 79-69 on Saturday in the Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA Tournament.

TCU (32‑5), making its second straight appearance in the Elite Eight, will face No. 1 seed South Carolina on Monday with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

Miles, a senior and three‑time All‑American, finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists.

A few weeks from now, Suarez and Miles are likely to be WNBA draft picks. For now, their final collegiate season – and the decision to transfer to TCU – has paid off.

The Horned Frogs opened the second half with a 17-4 run that put them ahead for good, though the Cavaliers pressed late and cut the deficit to six with 27.1 seconds remaining.

Paris Clark scored 20 points, and Kymora Johnson added 18 points, eight assists, and six rebounds for Virginia (22‑12), the lone double‑digit seed to reach the Sweet 16.

The Cavaliers' run began in the First Four and included a road win over No. 2 seed Iowa in the second round. Virginia carried a 36-35 lead into halftime behind 10 points each from Clark and Johnson.

Suarez had 18 points in the first half, and Miles had 12, but the rest of the TCU roster combined for only five before the break.

Ultimately, TCU's size – the Horned Frogs outrebounded Virginia 38-27 – and the one‑two punch of Suarez and Miles proved too much.

Monday's matchup will be the second meeting between TCU and South Carolina in as many seasons. The Gamecocks beat the Horned Frogs 85-52 in December 2024.