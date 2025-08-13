Taylor Swift joins Kelce brothers on "New Heights" podcast as she reveals upcoming album art

Taylor Swift appeared on the popular "New Heights" podcast alongside her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and opened up about their relationship, buying back the master recordings of her first six albums, Easter eggs and her upcoming album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

Swift appeared on the prerecorded podcast released Wednesday, which is hosted by Travis Kelce and his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. The episode marks the couple's first comprehensive media appearance.

"This podcast did a lot for me," Swift said. "It gave me a boyfriend!"

Kelce attended Swift's Eras Tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2023. At the time, Kelce shared on the podcast, he tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number; however, she never received it.

Swift said Wednesday that the gesture made her feel "like I was in an '80s John Hughes movie, and he was just like, standing outside of my window with a boom box being like, 'I want to date you.'"

Swift also spoke about buying back the master recordings from her first six studio albums. Swift described how she had wanted to own all her music after signing a record deal at age 15. She revealed that she sent her mother and brother to Los Angeles to talk with private equity company Shamrock Capital, which owned the masters at the time, about buying them.

"A couple months after the Super Bowl in Kansas City, I get a call from my mom," Swift said. "She's like, 'You got your music.' I very dramatically hit the floor for real. Bawling my eyes out, weeping, like 'Really!?' I said to myself, 'Go tell Travis in a normal way,' he was playing video games, and he put his headset down. I was like, 'I got my music back!' And I was heaving crying. This changed my life."

"I just started crying, too," Kelce said. "I was just so happy for you."

Swift announced her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," on 12:12 a.m. Tuesday, after putting out the word on her website. She revealed the cover art on Wednesday and that the album will be released on Oct. 3.

Since Swift began releasing music at the age of 15, she has snuck hidden messages, or Easter eggs, into her work, social media posts and videos that fans try and decipher online. Swift said Wednesday that she is "never going to plant an Easter egg that ties back to my personal life."

"I have parameters. There's do's and dont's," Swift said. "It points to my music... It's something you don't know why I'm saying for a specific reason, but then you'll look back and go, 'Oh my God.'"

Swift revealed a recent Easter egg on the podcast about the descending orange door that appeared as a visual on the Eras Tour after the finale song, "Karma."

"I would leave the stage every night going down the elevator, lift," Swift said. "That's how every single Eras show ended — except for the last one, where I exited through a door, an orange door, to be specific. And that actually was an Easter egg. Basically the reason why I chose to exit that way is because I kind of wanted to give a little subliminal hint to the fans that I may be leaving the Eras Tour era, but I was also entering a new era."

Swift said her upcoming album "was something that I was working on while I was in Europe on the Eras Tour."

"Literally living the life of a showgirl!" Travis Kelce added.