Prince William, George and Charlotte attend Taylor Swift's concert in London: "A great evening"

Prince William attends Taylor Swift concert Prince William attends Taylor Swift concert in London 00:22

Prince William ended his birthday celebrations by taking his two oldest children to the Taylor Swift concert in London on Friday night.

The 42-year-old royal, Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined thousands of fans at Wembley Stadium during the first night of the Eras Tour stop in London.

Swift, 34, posed for a selfie with the three royals, as seen in a photograph shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official social media accounts.

"Thank you [Taylor Swift] for a great evening," the posts said.

Thank you @taylorswift13 for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour pic.twitter.com/NFSi8hAl1o — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 22, 2024

The singer also shared a separate selfie with the royals that also included her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

"Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start," she captioned the post.

Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝 @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/VlD6V0PiEL — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 22, 2024

According to Kensington Palace, the photos were taken ahead of her concert. Catherine, Princess of Wales, who is undergoing treatment for an unspecified cancer, stayed home with the couple's youngest, Prince Louis.

Princess Kate has remained largely out of the public eye since announcing her diagnosis earlier this year. She made her first public appearance in months on June 15 at the Trooping the Colour parade, the annual celebration that marks King Charles III's official birthday. The event did not signify a return to public duties, with future engagements depending on when she feels able and under the guidance of her medical team, according to the palace.

Kensington Palace released a new photo of William and his three children Friday to celebrate the future British monarch's 42nd birthday.

The image included the message: "Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much!" It was signed "Cx," an abbreviation for the Princess of Wales, who's often referred to as Princess Kate.

The palace said the image was taken by Kate in southeast England in May.

Earlier Friday, Swift was welcomed to London by the royal guard when the band played "Shake It Off" in front of Buckingham Palace.

"Can't stop, won't stop groovin'" the royal family captioned a video of the performance on social media.