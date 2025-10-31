Business booms at the Taste Project restaurant during government shutdown with pay-what-you-can meals

Millions of people across the country, including in North Texas, are expected to lose SNAP benefits Saturday amid the federal government shutdown, leaving many scrambling to find their next meal. A Tarrant County nonprofit is stepping in with a unique solution.

It's another busy day outside the Taste Project in Fort Worth, and inside, the kitchen bustles with cooks preparing a steady stream of orders.

Pay-what-you-can model gains traction

Taste Project executive director Jeff Williams said the restaurant's concept is simple.

"It's really the community serving the community," Williams said. "We just ask them to do one of three things. Pay what they can afford, pay what they typically pay, or pay what they would typically pay, plus a little bit extra to help a neighbor in need."

More customers are coming in because of the shutdown.

"It's payments not going out," Williams said. "These things are the things that are going to start to have the biggest effect on everyday people."

Volunteers meet growing demand

Williams doesn't expect the demand to slow down anytime soon.

"We'll see an increase of people who are coming through the doors who are in need," he said.

The nonprofit is volunteer-based. Lori Nelson has donated her time for nearly eight years.

"It's constant. The need is always there," Nelson said. "This is essential to our community. It's really something my eyes weren't open to until I started working here and was really among the community that maybe I was a little blind to before."

Community support fuels the mission

With the generosity of volunteers and the sizzle of food comes the comfort of knowing the community cares.

"The community, the one thing I can say about where we live, are that the people really do band together to make sure that people have what they need," Williams said.

Locations and hours of operation

The Taste Project also has an Arlington location at 200 North Cooper Street. It's closed on Monday and Tuesday. Hours Wednesday through Friday are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Fort Worth location is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and is closed on Monday. The address is 1200 South Main Street.