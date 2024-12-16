Surge of scam calls reported in Tarrant County. Here's what they're doing.

FORT WORTH – Scammers are using the names of Tarrant County Sheriff's Office employees, claiming victims have arrest warrants and demanding online payment of fraudulent fines or bonds, authorities said Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, there has been a significant increase in scam calls targeting residents because of the holidays.

The scammers generally say the victims have missed jury duty, resulting in a warrant. They are told to buy Green Dot cards, gift cards, or use Zelle or Cash App to pay.

Phone numbers that appear to be legitimate are being used.

"We want to remind residents, we will never call or demand money from anyone who has a warrant out for their arrest," the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Those suspecting a scam should call their local police department. In unincorporated Tarrant County, they should call (817) 884-1213.

For more information on detecting scams, visit the Texas Attorney General's official website HERE.