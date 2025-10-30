Tarrant County boosts highway patrol ahead of Halloween in safety push

Just ahead of Halloween weekend, drivers can expect to see more highway patrol troopers on Tarrant County roadways.

Starting Friday, the Texas Department of Public Safety is permanently adding 10 highway patrol troopers at hot spots around the county, watching for drivers putting others at risk. It's part of a new initiative called "Operation Safe City, Dangerous Roads."

"Operation Safe City, Dangerous Roads" launches in Tarrant County

In a press conference on Thursday, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, along with Fort Worth Police and other agencies, announced the major traffic safety push — saying the number of traffic deaths in the county is one of the highest in the country.

Officials said the alarming amount of traffic deaths in the county has prompted them to start this new initiative, hoping to make our roads less dangerous.

"Now, make no mistake, we will be out looking this weekend for aggressive and intoxicated drivers, so if you think about getting behind the wheel and being intoxicated, just understand we will be waiting on you," said Jeremy Sherrod, with DPS.

Officials warn against aggressive and intoxicated driving

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said since the end of September, there have already been more than 150 traffic deaths in unincorporated Tarrant County, compared to 205 total last year. The department said statistically, the county is on track to report 234 fatalities in 2025.

"People speeding, people intoxicated, road rage incidents, reckless driving, DWI, failure to wear a seatbelt, texting while driving, that will always be the why…100%, 100% preventable," said Sheriff Bill Waybourn.

Along with traffic enforcement, troopers will also assist other local and federal agencies. Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia said this new operation is a reduction strategy, not an elimination strategy.

"Every resident of Tarrant County needs to be responsible for their actions, and so as we do our best to reduce lives lost, and reduce violence on our roadways we need, we also have to put the onus and burden where it truly belongs, which is on the perpetrators of crime on our roadways," said Garcia.

Officials said the troopers will be stationed around the county for as long as needed.