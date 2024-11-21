Tarrant Area Food Bank feeds thousands at annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway

ARLINGTON – Thousands of free Thanksgiving meals were handed out at AT&T Stadium on Thursday morning.

The Mega Mobile Market event, which was open to everyone, marked the Tarrant Area Food Bank's largest event of the year.

Mitchell Ward, the CEO of the MWCares Foundation, helped supply thousands of turkeys for the event.

"Because of what we do as a family, there are other people sitting down with their families having a meal too," said Ward. "That's what's important. To be a blessing to others."

With support from hundreds of volunteers and donors, TAFB aims to feed 5,000 families this holiday season.

Vehicles were instructed to pull up with their trunks open, and volunteers loaded them with fruits, vegetables, and of course, turkeys.

The annual event was also hosted by the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and supported by the Dallas Cowboys, American Airlines and Arlington Police and Fire Rescue, with food donations from the MWCares Foundation, Albertsons and Tom Thumb. Over 23,000 families have benefited over the past five years.

"Nowadays, this would probably cost a couple hundred bucks at least just for the necessities," said James Braziel, who lined up at 4:30 a.m. "You don't have to worry about being broke the rest of the month until you get paid, so I'd say I think it's a terrific thing."

The event began at 8 a.m. and will continue until noon in parking lot 4 at AT&T Stadium.