Debris believed to be screws caused trouble on northbound Interstate 35E in Denton on Thursday night, prompting more than two dozen calls to dispatch, police said.

Police said the debris was scattered along the interstate starting near Post Oak Boulevard.

Cleanup was still underway after 9 p.m., and police told drivers to expect delays and use an alternate route.

It was unclear how the debris got onto the roadway or how many vehicles were affected.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.